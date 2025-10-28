Turkish carrier AJet, a low-cost subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THY), is taking a step forward by integrating locally made seats on its new Boeing aircraft.

The new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft recently added to AJet’s fleet are being fitted with seats that are fully designed and manufactured in Türkiye by Turkish engineers, according to the company.

As AJet continues to expand its fleet, it has made domestic production a key strategic priority. Accordingly, AJet, Türkiye’s youngest airline, now uses 100% domestically produced seats on its newly acquired aircraft.

Starting from early August, six Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft (with the number continuing to grow) joined AJet’s fleet, all equipped with locally made seats called Miligram.

Designed and produced by Turkish engineers, the Miligram seats offer a more comfortable travel experience while providing significant economic value.

The 100% locally designed and manufactured seats, produced by TCI Aircraft Interiors, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, were chosen for use in AJet’s new Boeing aircraft.

So far, six Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft added to AJet’s fleet have been fitted with Miligram seats, which hold certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The seats have passed a comprehensive series of tests set by EASA, including flammability, static, and dynamic testing.

Thanks to their slim and lightweight design, the Miligram seats offer passengers greater legroom and a more comfortable flight. Its back structure incorporates recycled carbon fiber material, making the product lighter and stronger than its competitors.

The use of carbon fiber helps reduce fuel costs and lowers carbon emissions. At the same time, their light-weight contributes significantly to fuel efficiency, while domestic production adds economic value and reduces foreign dependency in the aviation industry.