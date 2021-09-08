The labor union representing American Airlines pilots will launch an informational strike in the coming weeks at the carrier's major hubs to protest work schedule, fatigue, and lack of adequate accommodation over the summer.
The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said.
American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
In August, a union representing Southwest Airlines pilots filed a lawsuit challenging forced time off and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
