The work on a third runway and a new air traffic control tower at the airport in the capital, Ankara, has come to an end, a top official said on Saturday, suggesting that the annual passenger capacity at the air hub would be lifted to 30 million.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu examined the works on the new air traffic control tower built within the scope of capacity increase works at Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

They have ended with the works on the 3,750-meter (12,303-foot) third runway and the 77-meter-long air traffic control tower, Uraloğlu said, according to a written statement shared by the ministry.

“The annual passenger capacity of our Esenboğa Airport will increase to 30 million,” he added.

Uraloğlu reminded that they started the modernization works planned in two stages in 2023 to respond to the increasing passenger and aircraft traffic at the airport.

The minister provided information about the first stage of the works. “Within the scope of the works we have initiated to make our airport capable of meeting the needs of the (present) era and to have a facility worthy of world capitals, the annual passenger capacity of our Esenboğa Airport will increase to 30 million.”