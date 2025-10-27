Armenia on Monday allowed Azerbaijani trucks traveling to Türkiye to cross its territory for the first time, marking a significant step toward easing decades of hostility between the two neighbors.

Armenia has also invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the 2026 European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

According to local media reports, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the invitation also extends to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Since 2022, the two sides have agreed to resume cargo flights, start technical work on border infrastructure and ease visa procedures for diplomatic passport holders. They also decided to allow third-country nationals to cross the border, though that measure has yet to take effect.

Armenia and Türkiye-backed Azerbaijan have been embroiled in a decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a majority-Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan.

In August 2025, Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peace treaty.

The location and signing of the treaty itself have not yet been determined, but Mirzoyan said he was ready for immediate consultations on the matter.

However, he also confirmed that there were still disagreements between the two countries regarding Baku's demand for a constitutional amendment in Armenia regarding Karabakh.

By granting permission to lorries from Azerbaijan to cross Armenia to Türkiye, Yerevan has taken another step towards implementing the agreement.

Last month, Pashinyan said Armenia expects to establish a road connection with Türkiye in the near future, which could mark a step toward reopening borders closed since 1993 amid tentative normalization efforts.