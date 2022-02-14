Asia’s biggest aviation event, Singapore Airshow’s 2022 edition, will get off the ground on Tuesday under the shadow of the pandemic.

While the industry’s leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus and Rolls-Royce are expected to attend the four-day event, Singaporean authorities reported that the airshow will be a silver lining for the industry that experienced the biggest crisis to ever hit aviation.

Participants will be required to take daily virus tests, while the public has been barred from attending a series of aerial displays as authorities look to cut infection risks, with the aerobatics instead to be live-streamed.

In the aviation sector, international passenger numbers in Asia continue to rise, albeit at a very low level, as countries relax their border restrictions related to the pandemic.

According to the Skyscanner booking data, there will be more positive developments as countries such as Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia reopen their borders to vaccinated tourists.

The pace of the recovery is slower in Asia, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, with 16.7 million passengers carried last year, 4.4% of the volume compared to 2019.

Some of the aviation companies serving Asia reported that they hold out hope and are optimistic about the summer when the travel restrictions are expected to be lifted.