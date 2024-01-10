To link its western regions with its exclave of Nakhchivan and to serve as a route for the middle corridor that stretches from China to Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and finally, Türkiye, Azerbaijan is continuing with the construction of roads and railways through the Zangezur Corridor.

The construction, which, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report from Tuesday, continues without interruption, is at 80% and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Following the Second Karabakh War, on Nov. 10, 2020, a declaration was signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia agreeing to open land roads and railways between Azerbaijan and the eastern Nakhchivan region, a non-contiguous part of Azerbaijan, with a section of Armenia lying in between the two.

After the war, Azerbaijan began constructing roads and railways extending from its territories to the Armenian border.

While the railway and road construction in the Azerbaijani part of the Zangezur Corridor is progressing rapidly, Armenia has not taken any steps on the project.

Without an agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijan is also working on alternative routes.

Azerbaijan has agreed with the Iranian government to construct roads and railways connecting the country to Nakhchivan through Iran, as Iran's territory lies nearby, south of the already proposed corridor.

According to agreements signed between the two countries, bridges for both roads and railways will be built over the Aras River – a river that flows through all four countries – providing transportation to Nakhchivan via Iran.

If an agreement is reached with Armenia, Azerbaijan will have two transportation alternatives to Nakhchivan, through either Armenia or Iran.

AA has visualized the construction activities on the Azerbaijani territory extending to Zangezur, as announced by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who stated that Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Iran are working on the corridor.

Turkish companies are actively involved in the construction of the line.

Due to mines laid during a nearly 30-year Armenian occupation that recently ended and challenging terrain conditions, completion of the line is expected by the end of 2024.

Over 80% of construction complete

The construction, coordinated by the Azerbaijan Highways State Agency, is done by Turkish companies.

The road, with some sections having four lanes and others having six, includes 58 underpasses, 27 bridges and three tunnels.

According to information obtained by AA, more than 80% of the road construction is already complete.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan also have a railway project to connect the Turkish city of Kars to Nakhchivan.

The project, whose tender has been awarded, will start within the year.

Upon completing these projects, a new transportation connection will be established between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, countries with very close ties as summed up in the motto: "Two nations, one state."

At the same time, uninterrupted road and railway communication between Türkiye and Russia through Azerbaijan will be ensured.