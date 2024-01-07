Work on the Zengezur Corridor is expected to commence this year, while Türkiye is also set to make progress on the implementation of the Development Road Project, a senior official said Sunday.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu in his interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) evaluated the developments in the transportation sector last year and detailed the scope of plans and expectations for this year.

As part of his assessments, the minister pointed out the intensive efforts conducted in the southeastern region following the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes in February and mentioned that the ministry is working to meet the needs of the region.

Highlighting several project inaugurations last year, Uraloğlu said,"In May, we opened the Zigana Tunnel, the longest tunnel in Europe. Throughout the year, we had many inaugurations, including metros, roads and aviation. We closed the year with the opening of the second runway of Sabiha Gökçen Airport."

He further explained that the ministry continues with investments this year, pointing to the opening of the Istanbul Airport metro line at the start of 2024.

Pointing out the intense trade in the east and west of Türkiye, Uraloğlu delved into the prospects regarding main corridors.

"There are three main corridors here: the North Corridor, the South Corridor and the Central Corridor. Türkiye is situated on the Central Corridor. We can complete the Central Corridor by railway to Beijing, except for the passage through the Caspian Sea. We can easily transport cargo from Beijing to London. Additionally, efforts are being made to implement the North-South Corridor passing through Russia via Iran," he explained.

In addition, Uraloğlu noted that Türkiye would establish the Development Road corridor to feed the east-west corridors, and said: "We will implement the Development Road (Project), hopefully, in collaboration with Iraq. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar also seem to be interested in this process."

"When we transfer cargo from the sea route to the railway here, we will be able to reach every corner of Europe by railway or ensure re-transfer from any port in Türkiye to the sea," he noted.

"This corridor will have such an advantage. It will also be a supportive corridor for the Central Corridor. Thus, it will allow the energy in this region to go both west and, when needed, east to China."

He also indicated that Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Iran are working on the Zengezur Corridor.

He mentioned that Armenia would permit the 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) section in this corridor, stating: "Since they would also benefit from this. The latest information we have indicates this. In the Zengezur Corridor, Azerbaijan is building its side. There is no clarity on how the Armenian side will be constructed."

"When we come to our side, we conducted our tender for the Dilucu, Iğdır side," he said, hinting they expected to start work on the project this year.

Emphasizing that the Development Road is a very large project, the minister said: "The project is in the final stages. When we consider energy and transportation systems in the Development Road, I can say that it will be an investment of around $15 billion."