Days after a number of European airports were hit by a cyberattack, operations at Berlin's international airport are still not back to normal, a spokesman for the airport said on Thursday.

The IT system targeted by the attack was still not working, he said, after it first went down on last Friday.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on whether their flights are operating and to use online or self-check-in.

Due to the attack on Friday evening, check-in, boarding and baggage handling have been operating at reduced capacity or require improvised solutions. Airlines have been coping by partially checking in passengers manually and using external technology.

Three flights have been cancelled on Thursday so far, according to the spokesman, after 12 departures and 12 arrivals had to be scrapped the day before due to the lingering effects of the attack.

Firefighters and ground staff continue to assist with baggage handling, the spokesman said.

Airlines and ground handling companies are gradually bringing in more staff and, in some cases, their own systems to improve operations, he added.

According to the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA, the attack on service provider Collins Aerospace involved ransomware, which encrypts data and systems and demands payment for their release.

The incident has also affected three other European airports, with disruptions reported in Brussels, Dublin and London Heathrow. Other major German airports were not impacted.

British authorities temporarily arrested a suspect in the case on Wednesday, but the man has since been released on bail.