Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) finally opened last year after a nine-year delay, but the saga did not end there. The new CEO of the airport said Saturday that it needs a quick injection of vast amounts of cash to avoid bankruptcy.

"We need money quickly, we need cash," CEO Aletta von Massenbach told the German daily newspaper Tagesspiegel.

The operator of the airport, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg Gmbh (FBB), should have enough liquidity available to continue to trade only "until the first quarter of 2022," the CEO said.

FBB also faces clearing a "big payment to reimburse debt" in February.

The operator's public owners – the federal government and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg – have pledged to pump in 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by 2026.

"It's very bitter for us to need so much money for BER," admitted von Massenbach, who took charge Oct. 1.

"There is no plan B," he added.

The airport has been called cursed after the opening was put off repeatedly amid technical difficulties and allegations of corruption. It has so far cost 6 billion euros – three times more than planned.

And Berlin international finally opened just as international air traffic collapsed with the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It came in for more criticism as the autumn holidays brought chaos to the terminal with huge check-in queues causing passengers to miss flights, partly because of a lack of staff. Newspapers report regular problems such as dustbins overflowing, damaged tiles and lifts, and escalators frequently being out of service.

Tagesspiegel said the airport management team is due next week to put forward proposals to tackle the problems. And von Massenbach is to have talks with Germany's Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer.