A strike by rail workers later this month is set to lead to a complete shutdown of Britain's train network, their union said on Tuesday, in what is billed as the biggest industrial action in the rail sector in more than 30 years.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union, or RMT, said more than 50,000 workers would walk out on June 21, 23 and 25 in a row over pay freezes and job cuts, the biggest dispute on Britain’s railway network since 1989.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement announcing the planned strikes.

The union said London Underground workers would also strike on June 21 as part of a separate dispute over pensions and job losses.

A 24-hour walkout on Monday caused major disruption for the capital’s commuters.

“Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously,” Lynch said.

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.”

Countries around the world are being hit by decades-high inflation as the Ukraine war and the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns fuel energy and food prices.

Britain’s annual inflation rate has surged to a 40-year high at 9%.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents companies operating train services, urged the RMT to call off the strikes, saying the industry was suffering with passenger numbers at around only 75% of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

“No one wins in the event of a strike. Staff lose pay, the industry loses vital revenue making it harder to afford pay increases, and passengers and businesses are disrupted,” said Rail Delivery Group Chair Steve Montgomery.

“While we will keep as many services running as possible, sadly if this action goes ahead, significant disruption will be inevitable.”

Lynch said the union “is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers,” whom he urged “to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described the move as “incredibly disappointing.”

The government has said it would prioritize the supply of food, goods and energy in the event of widespread strikes.

Shapps said the government was working with the rail industry to reduce the impact caused by any walk-outs. He accused the union of jumping the gun when talks had only just begun.

British employers in many sectors have increased wages more quickly due to a shortage of staff to fill jobs and as inflation approaches 10%, creating a severe cost-of-living squeeze.