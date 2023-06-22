Thanks to the Black Sea grain deal, the world could access "much-needed grain from Ukraine," Kyiv's prime minister said Thursday, praising Türkiye's mediation efforts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are very grateful for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Türkiye supports and it helped all of us, all the world have much-needed grain from Ukraine for Middle East countries, for African countries, for European countries," Denys Shmyhal said in a news conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"Türkiye is a very important partner, a neighbor country for us," Shmyhal said in response to Anadolu Agency's (AA) question about Türkiye's mediation efforts.

He appreciated all efforts of partners and allies supporting Kyiv and said Ukraine is fighting once again for its freedom and lives.

He reiterated that Ukraine "will win and liberate all Ukrainian territory," according to the international and recognized borders as of 1991.

"So we appreciate all the efforts of Türkiye, Türkiye's President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) government and we hope that we all together, with all our allies with Türkiye, with Europe, with the U.S., with the U.K., we will reach peace in my country," Shmyhal added.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Ukraine war, which started in February last year.

The deal has been renewed several times since then and was extended for another two months on May 18 until July 18.