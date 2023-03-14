The landmark deal facilitating Ukrainian agricultural exports through the Black Sea has been extended for 60 days, the Tass news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying Tuesday.

"Indeed, the deal has been extended – it has been agreed that it has been extended for 60 days," Grushko told Tass.

Last July, the Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by Türkiye and the United Nations, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

Russia Monday suggested renewing the deal but only for half of the 120-day term of the previous renewal. At the same time, the U.N. pledged to do everything possible to ensure the agreement's integrity remained intact.

Russia has argued that although the West has not explicitly targeted the country's agricultural exports, sanctions on its payments, logistics, and insurance industries have created a barrier to exporting its grains and fertilizers.

Grushko said Russia was counting on lifting restrictions on its fertilizers under the pact.

Türkiye said Tuesday that talks on its extension are still underway.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the relevant authorities continue to negotiate and coordinate to carry on with the grain deal's activities and extend it following the agreement, with demands of the parties taken into account, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In these talks, the parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity around the world and proves that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue," it read.

It also said, "the steps taken by the parties to extend the initiative are appreciated."

The U.N. Monday noted the Russian position and remained "fully committed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as to efforts to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilizer."

Meanwhile, Ukraine will stick to the terms of the previously signed agreement on a 120-day extension of the initiative, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Tuesday.

"We will follow the agreement strictly," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

A senior Ukrainian government official involved in the talks to secure the initial deal on Monday said Kyiv considered a 60-day extension to violate the agreement's terms.