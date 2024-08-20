U.S. plane maker Boeing, which has been mired in troubles since the start of this year, said on Monday it had halted test flights of its 777X model due to damage found in a structural component between the engine and the aircraft structure.

"During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed. Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready," the company said in an emailed statement.

Online aviation news service The Air Current had previously reported that an issue had been identified in one of the connecting elements between the engine and wing on one of the test aircraft of Boeing's 777-9 model.

Before this, the aircraft had completed a flight from Hawaii lasting over five hours, according to the report.

The Air Current cited sources saying cracks were found in the same structure on other test fleet 777-9 aircraft.

Boeing did not provide further details but emphasized that no flights with the other test aircraft were planned in the near future. It added that it was "inspecting the flight test fleet" for the issue.

The company said the faulty part was only used in its 777-9 model, adding that it was keeping the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed.

Boeing originally presented the 777X as the successor to the widely used 777 in 2013, with an initial service date set for 2020.

Due to major delays in development and certification, as well as simultaneous difficulties with other aircraft types, Boeing has postponed delivery of the first 777X by several years to 2025.

The delay has cost Boeing billions of dollars.