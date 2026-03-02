Türkiye and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip crossings at their border, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Monday as Israeli-U.S. strikes continued to pound the Islamic Republic and Tehran also responded with more regional strikes.

"Same-day passenger crossings at all three customs gates have been mutually suspended," Bolat said in a social media post.

"In the context of recent developments in our region that have been felt on a global scale, the current situation at Türkiye's customs gates with Iran is being comprehensively evaluated; developments are being closely monitored in real time by our customs organization," he wrote.

He insisted there was "no extraordinary situation" at the three crossings along their shared 500-kilometer (300-mile) border.

"Commercial cargo transits between all three of our customs gates and the Iranian side continue under controlled conditions," he added.

"Iran is allowing its own citizens to enter their country via Türkiye and we are also allowing our own citizens and third-country nationals to enter our country from Iran," he also said.

Despite the strikes, which began on Saturday morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said later that day that Türkiye had not experienced any problems "in terms of border security."

Iran's neighbors have long feared that a new round of strikes on the country could destabilize the entire region, unleashing a possible influx of refugees.

Also Saturday, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi spoke with his Azerbaijani and Iraqi counterparts to discuss "strengthening cooperation." They also share a border with Iran.

"As the Trade Ministry, we remain determined to continue closely monitoring operations at our customs gates and to take the necessary measures in full coordination with all relevant institutions to ensure safe, orderly, and swift transits," Bolat noted.