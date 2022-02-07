Winter is coming to N. Ireland: Game of Thrones tour opens its doors

Actors from the TV show "Game of Thrones," (L-R) Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant, Daniel Portman who plays Podrick Payne, Natalia Tena who plays Osha and Ian McElhinney who plays Barristan Selmy, pose for a photograph in front of the throne in the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)