Winter is coming to N. Ireland: Game of Thrones tour opens its doors

by reuters Feb 07, 2022 9:44 am +03 +03:00

The throne is pictured in the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Commander's Chamber in Castle Black, where character Jon Snow is resurrected in the TV show Game of Thrones, is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A prop from the TV show Game of Thrones is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Props from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A miniature replica of the Dragonstone Gate from the art department of the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The dragon eggs from the TV show Game of Thrones are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Props from ships used in the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The set of Bran Stark's chamber from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The entrance to "The Destroyed Throne Room" set from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The costume of the character Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington in the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen in the set of The Great Hall on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person looks at a stone likeness of Sansa Stark played by actor Sophie Turner from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The set of Bran Stark's chamber from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The set of Bran Stark's chamber from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The costume of the character Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington in the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen in the set of The Great Hall on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The crown of TV show "Game of Thrones'" character King Joffrey Baratheon is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Costumes from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Costumes from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The skull of Drogon, one of the dragons from the TV show "Game of Thrones," is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Night King character from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The set of the Great Hall from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

General view of the set of The Map Room from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A prop from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A prop from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A prop of an infected stab wound from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman takes a picture of "The Destroyed Throne Room" set from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Barrie Gower, who worked as lead prosthetics designer for the TV show "Game of Thrones," fixes a pin on a prosthetic during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Moldings of characters used in the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on a shelf in the prosthetics room during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The throne is pictured in the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Barrie and Sarah Gower, who worked as prosthetics designers on the TV show "Game of Thrones," pose for a photograph in the prosthetics room during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors from the TV show "Game of Thrones," (L-R) Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant, Daniel Portman who plays Podrick Payne, Natalia Tena who plays Osha and Ian McElhinney who plays Barristan Selmy, pose for a photograph in front of the throne in the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The set design department from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Map Courtyard set and costumes from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A miniature replica of King's Landing castle from TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Natalia Tena who plays Osha from the TV show "Game of Thrones" poses for a photograph in the map room during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes a photo of the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A miniature replica of King's Landing from the art department of the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man films the Wun Wun giant from Westeros character from the TV show "Game of Thrones" on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Costumes from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The character of Bran from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The swords of Ned Stark's character from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The life-like dead bodies of characters Jamie and Cersei Lannister from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen in glass display cases during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man touches the glass of a prop display from the TV show "Game of Thrones" during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The life-like dead body of character Cersei Lannister from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen in glass display cases during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The life-like dead body of character Jamie Lannister from the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen in glass display cases during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

