Winter is coming to N. Ireland: Game of Thrones tour opens its doors

The Commander's Chamber in Castle Black, where character Jon Snow is resurrected in the TV show Game of Thrones, is seen on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.
The costume of the character Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington in the TV show "Game of Thrones" is seen in the set of The Great Hall on display during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.
Barrie and Sarah Gower, who worked as prosthetics designers on the TV show "Game of Thrones," pose for a photograph in the prosthetics room during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.
Actors from the TV show "Game of Thrones," (L-R) Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant, Daniel Portman who plays Podrick Payne, Natalia Tena who plays Osha and Ian McElhinney who plays Barristan Selmy, pose for a photograph in front of the throne in the "The Destroyed Throne Room" set during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.
The life-like dead bodies of characters Jamie and Cersei Lannister from the TV show "Game of Thrones" are seen in glass display cases during the media preview day for the opening of the new "Game of Thrones" studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022.
