Atlanta-based Delta Airlines issued an apology over an anti-Palestinian message posted on its official social media account by one of its employees, a decision welcomed by the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the U.S.

Delta said in a statement that it had removed what the airline called "a mistakenly posted comment on X Tuesday," but the controversial post and its reply remain on the company's replies section on the X social media platform with many users condemning its anti-Palestinian connotation.

"On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values," Delta posted Thursday on X. "We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes."

The original post made by a user included two photos showing Delta flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins and equating the Palestinian flag to being in line with Hamas.

"Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?" posted @iliketeslas.

The Delta employee replied to the post agreeing with the X user.

"I hear you and I'd be terrified as well, personally," the employee posted. "Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed."

Customers responded on X condemning the anti-Palestinian post and reply, even threatening a boycott of the airline.

"Here's @Delta endorsing the campaign of deranged, genocidal hate site ("stopantisemites") targeting its employees," posted user @elivalley.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves!!" said user @truthtroll_X. "I will NEVER fly delta again."

In response to the backlash, Delta announced that it had taken action against the worker who posted the anti-Palestinian reply.

"The employee responsible no longer supports Delta's social channels," Delta continued in its statement. "We apologize for this hurtful post."

Anadolu Agency (AA) spoke with a Delta media relations representative to find out if that person has been reprimanded, suspended or fired, but the company has not yet responded to the inquiry.

Delta said it is also investigating the pins being worn by the flight attendants regarding its policies on freedom of expression.

The airline declined to specify where the pictures of the flight attendants were taken but said the photos were taken on separate flights on different days.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which originally condemned the racist post, on Thursday responded via X to the apology issued by Delta.

"We welcome this apology and hope it sends a message to those who continue to dehumanize the Palestinian people as they face genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced starvation imposed by the far-right Israeli government, and enabled by the Biden admin."