Dozens of international airline companies, including major budget airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair, and industry juggernauts such as German Lufthansa Group, have temporarily suspended their flights to certain destinations across the Middle East or decided to avoid using affected air space amid concerns over a wider conflict.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline canceled all flights to and from Beirut, Amman and Tel Aviv until Aug. 22.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

Airbaltic

Latvia's airBaltic canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 25.

Air France-KLM

KLM canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26. Air France resumed service between Paris and Beirut on Aug. 15 after a two-week suspension.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman until Nov. 3.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier extended the suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until Aug. 31.

easyJet

A spokesperson for the U.K. budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025.

Finnair

The Finnish airline continues not to use Iranian airspace, which may extend flight times to and from Doha.

ITA Airways

Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 21.

LOT Polish Airlines

The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until Aug. 26, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group, which includes carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, extended its suspension flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil through Aug. 26.

Ryanair

Europe's biggest budget airline canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 30, citing "operational restrictions."

Singapore Airlines

The Singaporean airline stopped flying over Iranian airspace and is using alternative routes.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier on Aug. 20 extended the suspension of flights to Beirut until Sept. 2 while temporarily resuming flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Aug. 23.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. It had suspended daily service between Newark, New Jersey and Tel Aviv on July 31, citing security reasons.

Vueling

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling, owned by IAG, canceled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.

Moreover, Britain advised U.K. airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4, citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity."