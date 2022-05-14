The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents met Saturday and jointly inaugurated the Rize-Artvin Airport, Turkey's 2nd airport built on reclaimed area in the rugged northeastern Black Sea region.

The first flight to the airport, Turkish Airlines (THY) flight 2538, which took off from Istanbul at 8:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) landed at the Rize-Artvin airport at 10:35 a.m. local time (0735GMT).

Passengers of TK 2538 flight of Turkish Airlines, the maiden flight of newly-launched Rize-Artvin Airport, pose for a photo on the landing strip, in Rize, northeastern Turkey, May 14, 2022. (AA Photo)

The plane's passengers were welcomed by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi was the first to step off the plane, and spoke to journalists about the significance of the airport.

The THY plane carrying 320 passengers was renamed "Rize-Artvin" to mark the inauguration, and the aircraft was piloted by Mustafa Inanç Ersoy, a native of the Pazar district of Rize.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev later arrived in the airport using charter flights.

In his speech, Aliyev reminded Turkey's support in their victory in the Karabakh war, and said that most of the companies working in the airport currently are working to rebuild regions liberated from the Armenian occupation.

For President Erdoğan, a native of Rize's Güneysu district, said the number of airports in Turkey rose from 26 to 57 during succesive Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments.

The airport, the second in Turkey built by using sea embankment after Ordu-Giresun Airport, has an annual capacity of 3 million passengers.

A satellite image of Rize-Artvin Airport built on an embankment on the Black Sea coast, in Rize, northeastern Turkey, provided on May 13, 2022. (DHA Photo)

It is also the fifth airport in the world built on area reclaimed from sea, using 100 million tons of rocks in the process.