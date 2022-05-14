The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents met Saturday and jointly inaugurated the Rize-Artvin Airport, Turkey's 2nd airport built on reclaimed area in the rugged northeastern Black Sea region.
The first flight to the airport, Turkish Airlines (THY) flight 2538, which took off from Istanbul at 8:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) landed at the Rize-Artvin airport at 10:35 a.m. local time (0735GMT).
The plane's passengers were welcomed by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi was the first to step off the plane, and spoke to journalists about the significance of the airport.
The THY plane carrying 320 passengers was renamed "Rize-Artvin" to mark the inauguration, and the aircraft was piloted by Mustafa Inanç Ersoy, a native of the Pazar district of Rize.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev later arrived in the airport using charter flights.
In his speech, Aliyev reminded Turkey's support in their victory in the Karabakh war, and said that most of the companies working in the airport currently are working to rebuild regions liberated from the Armenian occupation.
For President Erdoğan, a native of Rize's Güneysu district, said the number of airports in Turkey rose from 26 to 57 during succesive Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments.
The airport, the second in Turkey built by using sea embankment after Ordu-Giresun Airport, has an annual capacity of 3 million passengers.
It is also the fifth airport in the world built on area reclaimed from sea, using 100 million tons of rocks in the process.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.