President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said he believed that a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea that is set to expire this weekend would remain in place.

"I am of the opinion that it will continue. There's no problem there," Erdoğan told a press conference at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye brokered the deal in July.

The pact is due to expire on Nov. 19 and Erdoğan said Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year.

Erdoğan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he returned to Türkiye.

"Because the path to peace passes through dialogue," he said.

A separate agreement brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye also signed in July allows the export of Russian food and fertilizers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan said the export of fertilizers and ammonia "is important."

"The work is going on. We will discuss this with Putin," he added.