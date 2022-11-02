President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Russia has agreed to return to a Turkish and U.N. brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea

Erdoğan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and informed him that the grain corridor agreement would “continue in the same way as before” as of Wednesday.

Erdoğan said Wednesday that the deal would prioritize shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the grain was ending up in richer nations.

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement “unacceptable.”

Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in the accord that ensured safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations had said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.

The United Nations and Türkiye brokered separate deals with Russia and Ukraine in July to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s war in Ukraine.