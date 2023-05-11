The German transport union EVG announced on Thursday a fresh series of strikes on the country's railway system, as workers seek higher wages to counteract the effects of rising inflation.

The latest industrial action to hit Europe's largest economy will begin at 10 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) on Sunday and end on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday at midnight.

EVG represents 230,000 workers across some 50 transport companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The walkout is the latest in a series of strikes on Germany's rail system in an escalating dispute between the union and management.

"Workers' patience is now really exhausted," said EVG's deputy chairperson Cosima Ingenschay.

"We are forced to go on strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is," Ingenschay said at a news conference.

EVG is demanding a 12% pay rise over one year for the workers it represents, with a minimum increase of 650 euros ($712) a month.

The union rejected Deutsche Bahn's first offer of a 5% increase in two steps, covering 27 months, plus an "inflation bonus" of 2,500 euros.

Inflation has cooled slightly in Germany in recent months but remained very elevated in April at 7.2%.

Over the last months, workers in different sectors including health care, child care and transport have gone on strike to demand better conditions.

The rail system was largely brought to a halt in a major strike at the end of March led by EVG and fellow union Verdi. Another shorter strike followed in mid-April.

Trouble in system

Railway strikes in Germany have become a recurring issue in recent years, as trade unions and management struggle to reach agreements on issues such as wages, working hours and job security.

The railway system is a crucial part of the country's infrastructure, serving as the primary mode of transportation for both passengers and goods.

As such, any disruption to railway services can have significant economic consequences, affecting industries such as manufacturing, retail and tourism.

In late April 2021, when the German train drivers' union, GDL, called for a nationwide strike after negotiations with the national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, broke down. The strike action initially lasted four days, leading to widespread disruption and cancellations of train services.

Despite the inconvenience caused to passengers, the GDL maintained the strike was necessary to secure better working conditions for its members, including increased wages and a shorter workweek.

Subsequent rounds of strikes followed in May and June 2021, with the GDL and EVG both taking industrial action. The strikes led to further disruption and frustration for passengers, with many forced to seek alternative modes of transportation.

In April and March 2023, a series of strikes again hit the country, highlighting the ongoing tensions between trade unions and employers in the country, as well as the impact that labor disputes can have on essential services and the wider economy.