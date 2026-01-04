Germany's poor railway punctuality deteriorated further last year, with only 60.1% of long-distance trains arriving on time, according to a report by Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

Deutsche Bahn's punctuality rate was 62.5% in 2024 and 74.4% in 2015. Germany's rail operator counts a train as late if it is delayed by six minutes or more.

The main reasons given for the delays are the many construction sites on the dilapidated rail network and overloaded long-distance hubs, where trains repeatedly back up.

A railway spokesperson told the paper that Deutsche Bahn was at a turning point.

It is clear, however, that passengers must expect considerable delays in 2026.

Evelyn Palla, who took over at the helm of Deutsche Bahn last year, pledged that at least 60% of long-distance trains are to run on time.

"We also had a significantly declining trend in punctuality in 2025, especially in long-distance and regional transport," Palla said. "The task now is to stabilize this downward trend."

She is sticking to the government's punctuality target of at least 70% by the end of 2029.

To tackle Deutsche Bahn's problems, Palla plans to reorganize the state-owned group, devolving more responsibility to regional managers in determining how targets can be achieved in practice.

Palla also intends to significantly slim down the company's management structures at its Berlin headquarters by cutting around half of the current 43 managerial posts at the level below the group executive board.

Two positions on the group's executive board have already been eliminated.

Over the recent Christmas holidays, Deutsche Bahn's long-distance trains carried around 5 million passengers to their destinations.

On Dec. 24, 25 and 26, the punctuality rate of ICE and Intercity trains was just above 75%, the railway recently said. That is significantly better than the average in recent months, but below the 80% punctuality rate achieved on Dec. 24 and 25, 2024.

Most construction work was paused around the holidays, improving punctuality, the rail operator said.