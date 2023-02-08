A helicopter and a plane are fighting a renewed blaze at the southern Turkish port of Iskenderun, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday, after the fire was relatively extinguished a day earlier.

Operations at the port were shut down after a fire broke out due to the massive earthquakes that hit the region on Monday, while freight liners diverted vessels to other ports.

The Defense Ministry had said they were fighting to extinguish the fire on Tuesday evening.

The blaze at the Iskenderun International Port raged since 5 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT) on Monday, when one of its containers toppled over from aftershocks following the deadly 7.7 magnitude quake.

Turkish shipping agency Tribeca said on Tuesday some cargo areas of Limak port at the Iskenderun complex were still on fire and the terminal was closed to all operations until further notice.

Leading global container shipping group AP Moller Maersk said there had been significant damage to logistics and transport infrastructure around the earthquake epicenter, including at the Port of Iskenderun.

It said it was looking to divert ships as needed, given the "severe structural damage, leading to a complete halt of all operations until further notice."

"We will need to perform a change of destination for all bookings bound for the port or already on water. We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transshipment ports – including Port of Mersin (in Türkiye) and Port Said (in Egypt)," it said.

It is not yet known how long recovery efforts will take and when the port can undergo a full damage inspection.