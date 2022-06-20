Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines’ Vice-Chairperson of the Board Mehmet Tevfik Nane was appointed as chair of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors (BoG) for a one-year term, the IATA announced Monday.

The new assignment will be effective from the conclusion of the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Doha, Qatar on June 21, the press release by the association said.

Nane, who has served on the BoG since 2019 is the 80th chair of the IATA BoG. He succeeded the chair from JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes, who will continue to serve on the BoG.

Nane, speaking on the assignment, said he is honored to take on this position at a time when the industry is emerging from “the worst downturn.”

“In addition to maintaining momentum toward re-opening the globe to travel and commerce, we have a very full agenda over the next 12 months. This includes achieving agreement at the ICAO Assembly on a Long Term Aspirational Goal for governments on aviation’s decarbonization, refining the pathway to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, and broadening participation in the 25by2025 gender diversity initiative,” said Nane.

He was appointed CEO of Pegasus Airlines in 2016, a position he held until earlier this year, when he assumed his current position with the airline. Prior to joining Pegasus, he served as CEO of CarrefourSA between 2013-2016, as CEO of Teknosa between 2005-2013 and as vice-chairperson of the board of Teknosa between 2000-2005.

Willie Walsh, the IATA’s director general, also said: “The entire membership owes a huge debt of gratitude to Robin. He assumed the Chair position in November 2020 at a point when international air travel was still largely shut down, and he agreed to extend his term through the current recovery. Under his leadership, the industry approved the historic goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, worked closely with governments and international organizations to introduce bio safety measures to further reduce the low risk of transmission during air travel, and continued to make strong progress on our 25by2025 gender diversity initiative.”

Walsh said he is looking forward “to working with Mehmet as we continue to rebuild global connectivity while addressing aviation’s vital priorities around sustainability, diversity, regulation and managing infrastructure costs.”

“With his extensive experience in business, including consumer retailing and leading a low-fare airline, I’m sure he will bring fresh perspectives, particularly as we work to broaden IATA’s membership,” Walsh said.

The IATA also announced that RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo will serve as chair of the BoG from June 2023, following Nane’s term. Makolo will be the first woman to take on these duties.