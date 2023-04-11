The United Nations said no inspections were made under the scope of the Ukraine grain deal on Tuesday, as Russia, Türkiye and Ukraine needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities.

"We urge all stakeholders meet their responsibilities and ensure vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that there are currently 50 vessels waiting to move to Ukrainian ports.

All ships are inspected by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations in waters near Türkiye on the way in and out of Ukraine. Official online data suggested no ships were inspected on Tuesday.

Since the deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was agreed upon in July, more than 27.5 million tons of food have been exported. Dujarric said this had contributed to the lowering of food prices globally.

"This critical work is done against the backdrop of the ongoing war and active hostilities. We do not underestimate the challenges, but we know they can be overcome," he said. "The U.N. team is working closely with all sides, taking into consideration all parties' concerns."

The deal – initially brokered last July by Türkiye and the United Nations – was renewed last month for at least 60 days, which amounhs to half the intended period.

"The global humanitarian benefits of the initiative are evident and are not limited to exports to specific low-income countries. It is in everyone's interest to keep it going," Dujarric said.

Russia has said it will only extend the deal beyond May 18 if impediments to its export of agricultural products and fertilizers are removed. Moscow's demands include reintegrating the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT banking system and unblocking the financial assets of fertilizer companies.

Last week, Türkiye and Russia agreed that obstacles must be lifted to ensure unhindered Russian fertilizer and grain exports, and enable an extension of the grain deal beyond next month.

To help persuade Russia to allow Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports last year, a three-year deal was also struck in July in which the United Nations agreed to help Russia with its food and fertilizer exports.

The grain deal, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations last July, ensures the safe passage of grains and other commodities from Ukrainian ports despite a Russian naval blockade.

The deal was renewed twice. Last month, Russia said it would extend it for another 60 days even though the U.N., Ukraine and Türkiye had pushed for a repeat 120-day rollover, as per the original agreement.

Western powers have imposed tough sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While its food and fertilizer exports are not sanctioned, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are an impediment to shipments.