Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Greece's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianidis held discussions in the capital Ankara to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Greece.

"During the meeting between the two delegations, views were exchanged on strengthening the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the responsibilities of the two ministries," Yerlikaya said on X.

He stressed: "Ways of cooperation between the two countries for the joint fight against irregular migration in the Aegean Sea and migrant smuggling were discussed.

"Additionally, the issue of strengthening cooperation and communication between the Turkish-Greek Coast Guard authorities was evaluated," he added.

Stylianidis also paid a courtesy visit to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The two neighbors are in the process of fully exploring ways to normalize relations, as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the current progress with Türkiye is still significant.

The two countries reached a consensus in December to build a second bridge on the Maritsa (Meriç) River, which marks much of the border between the two neighbors.