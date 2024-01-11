As both countries fully explore ways to normalize relations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the current progress with Türkiye is still significant.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, Mitsotakis noted that the normalization is reflected in concrete developments such as a visa facilitation scheme announced during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Athens in December, fighting irregular migration and negotiations to improve bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Recalling that he and Erdoğan met three times last year, Mitsotakis noted that he is much more optimistic over prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.

He noted that there are numerous disputes between the two countries, which Athens intends to approach positively to resolve. He added, however, that Greece and Türkiye should be able to learn to coexist in a region tested by various challenges even if their differences remain unsolved.

Asserting that relations with the U.S. have been elevated to a very high level, as affirmed by U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken, whom he met last Saturday, Mitsotakis said this brings economic, military and diplomatic benefits to the country. More specifically, on the country's long-awaited request for F-35 fighter jets from Washington, he said: "The Greek government has submitted a substantiated request to acquire F-35 jet fighters and I believe this request is mature and will be approved by the American authorities ... relatively soon, in my opinion."