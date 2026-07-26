Istanbul's sprawling air hub, Istanbul Airport, emerged once again as Europe's busiest airport in the period between July 13-19, according to a recently released report tracking weekly trends in the European aviation sector.

The airport recorded an average of 1,623 daily flights in the stated period, as per the report titled "European Aviation Overview," released by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

Istanbul Airport, thus left behind Amsterdam Airport, which had 1,398 daily flights on average, and Paris Charles de Gaulle, which ranked third with 1,395 flights.

London Heathrow came in fourth with 1,331 flights and Frankfurt Airport closed the top five with 1,320 flights, the report shows.

Three airports among the top 10 posted weekly growth in flight volumes, led by Antalya, which saw 2% increase in traffic, said Eurocontrol.

The growth in the volumes in Türkiye's tourism hub was supported by higher flows between Türkiye and the U.K., Germany, Russia, as well as higher domestic traffic within the country, according to the organization.

Meanwhile, Istanbul and Palma de Mallorca each recorded a 1% increase over the same period. Compared to the same period last year, traffic at Istanbul Airport remained stable.

The report also showed that Turkish Airlines Group handled an average of 1,832 daily flights in the week of July 13 to July 19, posting a 3% surge compared to a week earlier and 5% increase versus the same period a year ago.

Moreover, the Eurocontrol report also revealed that jet fuel prices in Europe have risen again, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following the collapse of the June 17 cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran, and due to low European jet fuel inventories and strong summer aviation demand.