Türkiye's largest air hub eyes the commissioning of its fourth runway in the second half of the year, IGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen said in an interview on Wednesday.

"In the second half of this year, we plan to commission our fourth main runway. In addition, we are simultaneously continuing investments to increase the passenger capacity of our current terminal from 90 million to 120 million," Bilgen told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"When these, as well as our so-called second phase investments, are completed, IGA Istanbul Airport will be transformed into an airport with a capacity of 120 million passengers," he added.

Answering questions of AA's Finance Desk, Bilgen evaluated current issues and plans, while emphasizing Istanbul Airport's role as a global aviation hub.

Istanbul Airport was officially opened in late October 2018, before becoming fully operational in April 2019.

The gleaming glass-and-steel structure along the Black Sea coast has managed to turn into one of the most important transit centers in aviation ever since.

Bilgen said that at the beginning of the year, their growth target for the first quarter was about 8%, but noted that it came in slightly below forecast, attributing it partly to the effects of the war.

"Last year, we ended with 84.5 million passengers. In the first quarter of this year, we finished with a growth rate of 5.5%. So, we've continued to grow, but this has been a three-month period where we have slightly lagged behind our targets," he noted.

"The effects of the war cannot be denied, but on the other hand, we see that this period has emphasized the perception of 'safe harbor' for both IGA Istanbul Airport and Türkiye in the region," he added.

"Especially at critical times, moments when flights are diverted to safer destinations, Istanbul Airport has been a trusted hub for global aviation. We have especially seen Gulf carriers direct their planes to our airport and park here for extended periods," Bilgen maintained.

Moreover, suggesting that the increased perception of Istanbul Airport as a "safe harbor" is also visible on a global scale, adding that Istanbul "is standing out globally."

"As a global player, while negative factors affecting global aviation also impact us adversely, we are also passing through a period where our own share is increasing, and Türkiye, especially Istanbul, is standing out globally, taking market share from our rivals. We will continue to distinguish ourselves positively here," he said.

He also recalled that the Istanbul Airport investment began with the planning of a capacity that could reach approximately 200 million passengers, and drew attention to the fact that aviation has very important economic and social implications.

'At the top' in Europe

Furthermore, Bilgen stated that Istanbul Airport ranks at the top in Europe in key aviation performance indicators, which he said is reflected in the results and figures.

"Not long ago, we couldn't even enter the top 10 in Europe; now, we are at the top," he pointed out.

"For five consecutive years, we have been leaders in flight numbers," he added. "We are now at the top in terms of passenger numbers as well."

He went on to cite data, suggesting that the airport "holds the record for the highest number of passengers served in a day, surpassing 280,000."

"Additionally, with more than 1,700 flights in a single day, we hold the all-time record for flight numbers as well."

Air cargo potential

Bilgen also elaborated on the potential of air cargo transportation, as he mentioned that major cargo companies have established significant logistics centers at Istanbul Airport.

"Our strong position in passenger traffic at Istanbul Airport is a significant advantage that may also facilitate growth in cargo. When it comes to cargo, large companies have established important logistics centers at Istanbul Airport. With global players like FedEx, DHL, UPS and Trendyol making major investments here, we’ve risen to the top in Europe for cargo operations as well," he said.

"As of last year, by surpassing 2 million tons, we became Europe’s leading airport for cargo handling. Looking ahead, though, I see much greater potential."

In addition, Bilgen stated that sustainability is a critical topic for the aviation sector and that he sees no long-term issue with travel demand. He noted that people want to travel more and that they live in a more integrated world, and as such, there is an increasing demand that they foresee continuing.

Sustainability efforts

On the side of sustainability, Bilgen conveyed that they follow the same standards at Istanbul Airport as the highest standards in the world, but that sustainability efforts should be considered within a broader framework, beyond just "SAF," the so-called Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

"As of today, IGA Istanbul Airport is able to recycle more than 35% of its solid waste and 40% of its water, and is operating 30% ahead of its 2050 Net Zero Carbon target. Last year, by putting our 240 MW solar power plant into operation, we became the first major airport in the world to meet all its electricity demand from renewable sources," he said.

"With the reverse osmosis investment we started this year, which will continue for the next one and a half years, we will meet all of our water needs from sources other than the city network," he added.

"With these major projects, we are setting a global example once again.”