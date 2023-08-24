Istanbul mega airport on the Black Sea coast, Istanbul Airport has once again claimed the title of the busiest airport in Europe, measured by the average number of daily flights between Aug. 14-21, cited by the report of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

According to the report, the airport that commenced operations on the 95th anniversary of the Turkish republic in October 2018 boasted an average of 1,517 flights per day in the stated period.

According to Eurocontrol's latest report, the airport outshined its counterparts by securing the top spot in terms of flight volume. Following closely behind was Amsterdam Schiphol, with an average of 1,368 daily flights, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with 1,338 flights.

Istanbul Airport managed to turn into one of the most important transit centers in aviation since it was officially declared open in 2018, before becoming fully operational in April 2019.

It reflected the emergence of Istanbul, Europe’s largest city straddling Europe and Asia, as a major regional transport hub.