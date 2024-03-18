Türkiye's vast Istanbul Airport was named "Airport of the Year" and received Air Transport Awards for 2024, clinching the title for the fourth consecutive time, the airport operator IGA announced on Monday.

Istanbul Airport was previously chosen as "Airport of the Year" by Air Transport News in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the airport operator said in a statement. The awards are given in 14 different categories, with around 4,000 votes.

IGA Istanbul Airport acting CEO Selahattin Bilgen said on Sunday at the award ceremony in Greece that IGA is proud to have received the award.

Standing out among all international airports in the world and achieving this title once more demonstrates the dedication of all airport teams who strive for operational excellence, he added.

"In order to offer our guests a pleasant travel experience, we set higher standards for ourselves in terms of efficiency, sustainability, innovation and passenger satisfaction," noted Bilgen.

"This award is also an indication of our sincere determination in the practices we have implemented as the pioneer of the sector. We thank the 'Air Transport Awards' team for this valuable award," he said.

Kostas Iastrou, general director and CEO of Air Transport News said Istanbul Airport has proven to be a resilient and innovation-leading aviation hub despite the challenges faced by the industry since the pandemic.

This airport has rapidly reached pre-pandemic passenger numbers and increased airline diversity to become a leading global hub, he noted and added that this award reflects the dedicated work of airport staff and the pleasant travel experience they provide to their guests.