Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's largest and busiest air hub, has been recognized once again as the "World's Most Family-Friendly Airport" by Skytrax, a leading air transport rating agency.

The airport has earned this prestigious title every year since 2020, maintaining its position among the distinguished five-star airports, according to a statement posted on X on Friday.

Known for its stroller-friendly spaces, dedicated kids' play areas and a wide range of family-focused services, Istanbul Airport is celebrated for prioritizing the comfort and convenience of families.

"Because at iGA Istanbul Airport, family always comes first," the statement said.

The airport extended its gratitude to its team and the families who choose it for their journeys, reaffirming its commitment to providing care and comfort for travelers of all ages.

Istanbul Airport, which has been the busiest airport in Europe for three years in a row, according to industry data, was awarded numerous accolades in only a couple of years of active operation.

This week, on April 17, the airport will also launch simultaneous takeoff and landing operations on three runways, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu confirmed on Sunday, which is another boost to its standing among major air hubs globally.