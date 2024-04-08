Istanbul Airport will have its entire electricity needs met by a solar energy plant that is slated to be launched by the end of the year, according to its operator, IGA.

IGA will have invested around 212 million euros ($229.74 million) in the project, which will spread over an approximately 3 million square meter area in the central province of Eskişehir.

The plant will have 439,000 solar panels installed, boasting a total capacity of 199.32 megawatts (MW).

The photovoltaic power station is planned to produce 340 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually and will grant the aviation hub the distinction of being the world's first airport to meet all its electricity needs from solar energy.

Selahattin Bilgen, the acting CEO of IGA Istanbul Airport, stated that contributing to sustainable development ranks among their paramount objectives.

Bilgen emphasized the company's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the development of the Eskişehir project.

"With the installation of this plant, we aim to mitigate the significant and concerning consequences of global warming and climate change worldwide by preventing 105,996 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas emissions," he noted.

"I see this project as not only crucial for reducing dependency on energy imports but also for promoting the widespread use of clean energy."

Istanbul Airport was officially opened in late October 2018 before becoming fully operational in April 2019.

The gleaming glass-and-steel structure along the Black Sea coast has managed to turn into one of the most important transit centers in aviation ever since.

The hub can handle 90 million passengers a year in the current phase. The figure is nothing compared to its potential capacity to serve 200 million after completing all phases.

All four phases of the airport’s construction and expansion, including six runways, are expected to be completed by 2028.

Bilgen highlighted their initiatives aimed at leaving a more sustainable world for future generations, focusing on areas such as clean energy, economic development and societal well-being.

"While aiming to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions of Istanbul Airport by 45% by 2030 and 73% by 2040 as outlined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, we plan to focus on carbon-neutralization technologies, infrastructure support for sustainable fuels, energy efficiency and renewable energy as key strategies to reduce Scope 3 emissions," he noted.

Wastewater treated for landscaping

Bilgen outlined concrete steps taken, including waste recycling efforts that resulted in a 50% reduction in emissions from waste and the gradual transition of vehicle fleets to electric vehicles.

"With these measures, our total energy consumption decreased by 10.7% last year. About 30% of the water consumed at our airport was obtained from reclaimed sources, leading to a 5% decrease in our water footprint compared to the previous year. We recycled 35% of our waste, contributing to the raw material recovery in our national economy," he explained.

Bilgen explained, among other things, that wastewater is collected through sewage infrastructure, treated at the Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant, which has a capacity of 15,000 cubic meters per day, and monitored for water quality through online analysis. The reclaimed water is then utilized for landscaping purposes.

He emphasized that all water used in landscaping areas is sourced from reclaimed water. "Thus, 35% of the water consumed at our airport is obtained from reclaimed sources. We continue our efforts to increase the recycling rate."

Among other processes, all waste at the airport is sent to the Solid Waste Collection and Separation Facility, where it is weighed and separated using a semiautomatic sorting system, according to Bilgen.

"Hazardous waste is stored in the Hazardous Waste Temporary Storage Area after weighing and is collected by licensed recycling and disposal companies. Household waste is processed in incineration facilities, while organic waste is utilized in biomethanization and composting facilities, contributing to the circular economy. Through these practices, 34% of the waste is recycled," he added.

Istanbul Airport served around 76 million passengers in 2023, up from around 52.75 million in 2019. It looks to increase the count to 85 million throughout 2024.

According to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), the airport was named the busiest in Europe in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year, with an average of 1,375 flights per day.