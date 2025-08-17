A total of 19,381 vessels passed through the Istanbul Strait in the first six months of 2025, data from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure have shown.

According to figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), 7,232 general cargo ships and 3,479 bulk carriers used the strait during the January-June period. Of the total, 11,746 vessels received pilotage services.

Ship sizes varied widely: 46 were over 300 meters, 855 measured 250-300 meters, 1,120 were 200-250 meters, 5,045 were 150-200 meters, 7,190 ranged from 100-150 meters, and 5,125 were under 100 meters.

Chemical tankers accounted for 1,350 of the transits, with 648 passing in January-March and 702 in April-June. No warships transited in the first quarter, while 21 warships passed in the second quarter.

In total, the first half saw 483 barges, 3,479 bulk carriers, 17 cement carriers, 1,990 container ships, 7,232 general cargo ships, 274 livestock carriers, 21 warships, 335 passenger vessels, two refrigerated ships, 163 Ro-Ros, 2,991 unspecified tankers, 355 liquefied petroleum gas tankers, 103 tugboats, 55 car carriers, and 531 vessels of other types using the strait.

Cargo peaks in June

The total gross tonnage of vessels using the strait during the period reached 291.78 million gross tons. February recorded the lowest cargo volume at 42.19 million gross tons, while June saw the highest at 51.78 million gross tons.

Monthly traffic details include: 3,333 ships in January (50.58 million gross tons), 2,737 in February (42.19 million), 3,281 in March (48.39 million), 3,229 in April (47.14 million), 3,463 in May (51.70 million), and 3,338 in June (51.78 million). On average, 107 ships pass through the strait each day.

The number of vessels is down compared with the same period last year, when 20,780 ships passed through the strait, carrying 368.38 million gross tons of cargo.

In 2023, 19,338 ships carried 305.95 million gross tons, with 12,831 receiving pilot services, while in 2022, 17,035 vessels carried 267.76 million gross tons, 10,979 of which had pilotage.

The Istanbul Strait, connecting Asia and Europe, remains one of the world’s busiest and most strategically important waterways.