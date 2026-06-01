Sabiha Gökçen International Airport on Istanbul's Asian side recorded its highest-ever daily flight traffic, handling 894 domestic and international takeoffs and landings on the last day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, airport officials said Monday.

The figure marked the largest number of flights managed in a single day in the airport’s history, according to a statement from HEAŞ, the airport’s ground authority.

The record traffic was handled without disruption through coordination between HEAş and terminal operator Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG), the statement said.

HEAŞ oversaw operational processes including air traffic control services, apron management, technical infrastructure, and airspace safety.

Meanwhile, ISG teams managed terminal operations around the clock during the holiday period, including security, cleaning, passenger assistance, and other customer services.

The airport said the record highlighted Sabiha Gökçen’s growing operational capacity, strategic position, and technological infrastructure.