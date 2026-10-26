Libya's transport ministry announced on Monday that airspace restrictions ​issued by the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) back in 2015 during the country's civil war ⁠have now been lifted.

The ministry ⁠said the decision, which was formally issued on Oct. 23, was announced by ICAO Secretary General Juan ​Carlos Salazar at the opening of a ​meeting ⁠of civil aviation officials from the Middle East in Doha.

"This measure comes as a result of the notable progress made and the confidence placed in the capabilities of the Libyan civil aviation sector in recent times," the Tripoli-based Ministry of Transport said in a statement on its verified Facebook page.

The ministry, in a separate statement, said the North African country has received requests for permits to transit Libyan ⁠airspace ⁠that it characterized as "unprecedented demand from international airlines."

"The total number of permits registered for the 2026-2027 winter season has surged to 61,968 flights per month, effective from this November," the ministry said, calling it a significant jump from an average of 2,000 transit flights per month during the 2025-2026 season.

"Such an increase will generate substantial financial revenues using Libyan ⁠airspace," it added.

Libya slid into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Three years later, a ​civil war broke out between armed factions vying for power and ​divided the country between eastern and western administrations.

The war caused damage to up to 20 aircraft, including ⁠Airbus models, ‌at ‌Tripoli International Airport in 2014.

There are currently ⁠few airlines operating flights in ‌and out of Libya, and they have long been limited to destinations such ​as Tunisia, Jordan, Türkiye, ⁠Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

The ICAO's ⁠decision would be circulated to all 193 member states for ⁠their implementation, the ​ministry added.