German flag carrier Lufthansa Group announced on Tuesday it would cancel around 20,000 short-haul flights from its summer schedule through October, as it seeks to curb fuel costs that have surged since the outbreak of the Iran war.

This equates to a savings of around 40,000 tons of kerosene, the price of which has doubled since the start of the conflict, Lufthansa said.

The schedule adjustments reduce the number of "unprofitable short-haul flights" across the Lufthansa Group network, the statement said.

The "planned consolidation of the European network" is being implemented across Lufthansa Group's six hubs.

The airline aims to optimize its service over the summer through Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome, ensuring passengers continue to have access to its global route network.

Lufthansa said that the first 120 daily flight cancellations, effective until the end of May, were implemented on Monday. The passengers concerned have been notified, the airline said.

Flights from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszow in Poland, as well as Stavanger in Norway, have been temporarily suspended.

Ten routes within the group are to be rerouted via other airports – those affected include Heringsdorf, Cork (Ireland), Gdansk (Poland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Rijeka (Croatia), Sibiu (Romania), Stuttgart, Trondheim (Norway), Tivat (Montenegro) and Wroclaw (Poland).

In light of the reduced capacity, Lufthansa is also revising its medium-term route planning. Updated flight schedules from June onward are expected to be published in late April and will include further adjustments to the short-haul offering for the summer season.

The group added that its jet fuel supply is secured for the coming weeks and that it is using a combination of physical procurement and price hedging measures to manage the impact of higher fuel costs.