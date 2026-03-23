Germany’s Lufthansa Group said Monday it will suspend flights to multiple Middle East destinations until late October, citing security concerns linked to the Iran war.

Flights to airports including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Irbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until Oct. 24, the firm said, citing security risks and operational reasons.

Eurowings, the Frankfurt-based group's low-cost airline, has set a shorter suspension period for Beirut and Irbil, initially halting services until April 30.

The extended suspensions apply to Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Edelweiss and Lufthansa Cargo.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31, the company said, while Lufthansa Cargo and Eurowings passenger flights to Tel Aviv are currently paused until April 30.