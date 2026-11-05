Danish shipping ⁠giant Maersk upgraded its ⁠2026 profit outlook for a third time on Thursday, as ​congested ports, resilient consumer demand ⁠and investments in artificial intelligence keep container freight rates elevated.

"Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably resilient," CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

"Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by ⁠major ⁠investments in electrification, energy and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around the world," he said.

The world’s second-largest container line now expects underlying profit before interest, ⁠taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between $14 billion and $14.5 billion this year, up from a previous ​guided range of between $10.5 billion and $12.5 ​billion.

Underlying operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between $8 ⁠billion ‌and $8.5 ‌billion, up from a ⁠previous range of $4.5 billion ‌to $6.5 billion, it said.

Maersk's third-quarter profit ​before interest, taxes, depreciation ⁠and amortization rose ⁠75% to $4.7 billion, below a mean ⁠forecast of $5.04 ​billion in an LSEG poll.