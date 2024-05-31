Türkiye's second-largest airport on Friday announced that the strategic cooperation between its operator, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and IC Holding had reached a "successful conclusion."

In a statement, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (ISG) said MAHB and IC Holding have been embarking on an extensive optimization exercise of its airport operations since Dec. 11, achieving significant enhancements in the airport's management and operational efficiencies.

The initiative was expected to conclude by the end of June.

In December, an executive of Türkiye’s IC Holding, Serhat Soğukpınar, was appointed chief executive of Sabiha Gökçen as part of the cooperation deal.

In a separate statement, the airport said Soğukpınar would step down from his role on Friday and will be replaced by Kerem Maybek, ISG’s current Strategic Planning and Treasury Management director.

Maybek will serve until the new CEO officially assumes the role. The airport said it had identified a candidate and will soon make an announcement.

Among the fastest-growing airports in Europe, Sabiha Gökçen serves 162 destinations, including 122 international and 40 domestic routes, with a capacity of 41 million passengers.

Its passenger count reached a record 37.1 million in 2023. The airport inaugurated its second runway in December, which is expected to double its capacity.

