The Maltese-flagged Rojen loaded with 13,000 tons of corn arrived at a port in Italy, local media reported on Saturday.

The ship docked at the Port of Ravenna on the North Adriatic Sea late Friday after setting off from Ukraine's Chernomorsk on Aug. 5 under the landmark Türkiye-brokered grain corridor agreement between Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Türkiye.

The vessel is expected to continue unloading its cargo until Aug. 16, according to Il Resto Del Carlino news website.

More ships carrying soybeans and crude sunflower oil from Ukraine are expected to arrive in Italy through the grain corridor in the coming days.

The ship was the first to arrive in Italy after the grain corridor agreement was signed last month.

On July 22, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed the Turkish mediated deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – for the export of Ukrainian grain held up due to the war with Russia, now in its sixth month.