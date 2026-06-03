Türkiye plans to modernize the historic Hejaz Railway and extend it to Oman to offer an alternative global trade route to the Strait of Hormuz, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Wednesday.

Uraloğlu, speaking at the Editor Desk of Anadolu Agency (AA), said that the country aims to revive the historical line for both tourism and modern transit.

He explained that the initial stage involves connecting Türkiye to Aleppo, utilizing the existing Aleppo-Damascus-Jordan network while negotiations with Saudi authorities are continuing.

The final goal remains extending the line to Oman to reach the ocean, creating a strategic alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Regarding the 1,200-kilometer (745.65-mile) Development Road Project stretching from Iraq’s Basra Gulf to the Turkish border, the minister confirmed that the design phase is complete.

This massive corridor, which includes highways, railways, energy, and communication lines, will be realized through international funding in partnership with the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Türkiye.

The minister noted that the project awaits a calmer regional environment before proceeding with construction.

Touching on the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor, the minister stated that the tender for the 224-kilometer Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu line on the Turkish side is finalized and work has commenced.

As works on the Azerbaijani side reach the completion stage, the ministry continues to monitor the process for the Zangezur passage through Armenian territory to ensure a shorter connection to the Turkic world and Central Asia.

Addressing rail transit in Istanbul, Uraloğlu highlighted that the project to include a railway on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge marks a significant step in increasing freight capacity.

The minister also announced that financing for the rail project has been secured from six international institutions led by the World Bank, with initial agreements signed.

Uraloğlu expects to launch the tender in the coming days and begin construction before the year ends, utilizing a $6.75 billion loan to resolve capacity issues for freight and passenger trains between Europe and Asia.