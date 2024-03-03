Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi praised Turkish efforts for peace between Moscow and Kyiv, including the 2022 Black Sea grain deal to resume grain shipments from Ukraine.

"Türkiye has created an excellent corridor for the safe export of Ukrainian grain to the world," Popsoi said on Saturday during the "Food Security: A Growing Challenge" panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting, which began in February 2022, through negotiations.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya in March 2022.

The efforts were fruitful with some significant results, such as the landmark grain deal and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow did not extend the deal after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports. But Ankara has offered to revive the peace talks and ways to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Popsoi said: "Discussed global food security at Antalya Diplomacy Forum amidst Russia's war on Ukraine. Highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure food security. Affirmed solidarity with Ukraine and commitment to ongoing support."

Malawi's Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo, for her part, underlined the importance of food security for the development of her country.

"We are far from the EU, but the war has really affected us, especially in terms of agricultural production as many farmers cannot access fertilizer due to the increase in costs," Tembo said.

"Food security is a crucial issue for people to live a healthy life,” said Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, another participant in the discussion.

World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said prioritizing efforts to increase funds and financing is essential as there is already a severe food crisis. "We are facing an unprecedented level of need, which has dramatically increased within three years. Therefore, there is an unprecedented gap that needs to be filled," he said.