Public sector workers and ground staff at Munich Airport are set to launch a two-day strike starting Thursday after wage negotiations ended without result, the Verdi trade union said on Monday, following other walk-outs at two other German airports.

"Significant impacts on traffic operations are to be expected," the airport said in a notice on its website advising travelers to check the status of their flights with airlines.

Munich is Germany's second busiest airport after Frankfurt. Union spokesperson Manuela Dietz said Munich Airport had closed in a similar situation two years ago but emphasized that the decision was up to the relevant authorities.

Public-sector workers were already walking out at Cologne/Bonn Airport in western Germany, where a 24-hour strike began late Sunday. Industrial action at the nearby Dusseldorf Airport kicked off early Monday.

It comes after public transport workers went on strike in many German states on Friday.

Verdi and the dbb civil servants' union are negotiating wages and working conditions for over 2.5 million public sector employees in various sectors, including education, administration and airports.

Munich Airport in the south of Germany is much bigger than Cologne and Dusseldorf. It is Lufthansa's second hub after Frankfurt.

The planned strike in Munich, which will include at least 1,000 workers, aims to pressure bosses in wage negotiations.

Dietz said the strike was being publicized early to give travelers the chance to change plans.

"Our colleagues at the airport make an indispensable contribution to the safety and reliability of air traffic – around the clock, in all weathers," Dietz said.

"The increasing workload and ongoing staff shortages are putting a considerable strain on our employees."

A spokesperson for Munich Airport said: "We are in close contact with the airlines and service providers to reduce the inconvenience for travelers as much as possible."

A second round of negotiations last week failed to produce an agreement. The unions want to push through an 8% wage increase and three additional days off.

Employers – especially local authorities – point to the already high debts of many cities and municipalities.

In Dusseldorf on Monday, passengers at the state of North Rhine-Westphalia's largest airport had to deal with large-scale flight cancellations and delays. Officials said that around 30% of takeoffs and landings were axed.

According to Cologne/Bonn Airport, 106 planned flights have been canceled.