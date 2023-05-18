The Joint Coordination Center set up following the groundbreaking Ukraine grain deal has relaunched inspections of vessels headed to Ukraine for the first time since May 4, according to the U.N.

Three new inbound vessels were approved heading to Odessa and Chornomorsk ports, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

"There are three other ships on their outbound journey, two of which are preparing for inspection in Istanbul, and one that has been stranded in the Ukrainian ports since March 2022 is now departing Ukraine under the terms of the initiative," he added.

"While we welcome this partial resumption of inbound movement activity, we call on the parties to ensure that the authorization of new vessels is done for all ports to make use of capacity and meet industry demands."

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months until July 18.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.