The longest freight train that carries exported goods the longest distance at one time recently departed from Turkey for Kyrgyzstan.

The train, which departed on April 30, carries aluminum power cables from Bilecik, one of Turkey’s smallest cities near Istanbul, to Osh city in Kyrgyzstan.

The freight train consists of 30 wagons and 60 containers and will pass nearly 5,500 kilometers (3,418 miles) of distance to its final destination.

Railway and container transportation gained new momentum during the coronavirus pandemic as it provided a process for contactless trade.

The difficulties experienced at customs gates on international roads and the risk of contact caused trucks trade to come to a near halt at many gates.

Meanwhile, the railways provide continuation of the trade and supply chain.

Onur Göçmez, CEO of the Arkas Logistics that operates the freight train currently going to Kyrgyzstan, said the cargo that the company transports on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway has already exceeded 65,000 tons since measures to curb the virus began, adding that they aim to increase the once-a-week service to two times a week.