Turkish mother-of-pearl inlay motifs for Barbarossa Pasha Mosque

The mosque in Istanbul's Levent named after Hayreddin Barbarossa Pasha, an important name in Turkish naval history and the 25th chief admiral of the Ottoman Empire, will receive a compass motif and mother-of-pearl engraved Quran casing, door engravings in different styles, pulpit, shutters and a minbar

Hilmi Emekli, a mother-of-pearl inlay crafts master, who produces special works for the mosque said, "As a team of 30, we completed the art of mother-of-pearl on the moving elements of the mosque such as doors, shutters, lecterns and the Quran enclosure in 1.5 years," in Beşiktaş district's Levent neighborhood, the commercial hub of Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA