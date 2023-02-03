Daily Sabah logo

Turkish mother-of-pearl inlay motifs for Barbarossa Pasha Mosque

by Daily Sabah with AA Feb 03, 2023 8:33 pm +03 +03:00

The mosque in Istanbul's Levent named after Hayreddin Barbarossa Pasha, an important name in Turkish naval history and the 25th chief admiral of the Ottoman Empire, will receive a compass motif and mother-of-pearl engraved Quran casing, door engravings in different styles, pulpit, shutters and a minbar

Hilmi Emekli, a mother-of-pearl inlay crafts master, who produces special works for the mosque said, "As a team of 30, we completed the art of mother-of-pearl on the moving elements of the mosque such as doors, shutters, lecterns and the Quran enclosure in 1.5 years," in Beşiktaş district's Levent neighborhood, the commercial hub of Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA

"We tried to remember the commander who put the Turkish seal on the Mediterranean in the best way," he said.

Emekli explained that Barbarossa was a brave and heroic warrior and commander who left his mark on the 16th century turning the Mediterranean into a Turkish sea during the Ottoman period.

AA

"The Quran is a prescription sent by Allah to help people find direction and find peace. To show this guide, we have engraved compasses on the four sides of the Quran casing," Emekli said.

AA

The master explained his artistic concept.

"We tried to remember a commander who put the Turkish stamp on the Mediterranean in the best way. It had to be extraordinary. We also saw this in the work of the architects.

"Thanks to our architects, the works produced give you a sense of serenity. It's as if you are floating in the sea when you enter the mosque. It was designed with great care, from its dome to its illumination, the glass, the patterns, to the motifs," said Emekli.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

