The number of passengers flying through Turkish airports stood at 33.7 million in January-April, the country's airport authority reported Thursday.
The introduction of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and the closure of national borders led to a 41.3% year-on-year decrease in the four-month figure, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data showed.
Some 19.5 million passengers took international flights from January to April, slipping 40.4% compared to the same period last year. The number of domestic flight passengers plummeted by 42.2% to 14.2 million in the same period.
Turkish airports served 389,898 planes including overflights, down from 580,728 in January-April last year.
The report also said cargo traffic posted an annual drop of 26.5% to 828,336 tons in the first four months of 2020.
Airports in the country served 209.09 million air passengers – including transit passengers – in 2019, down by 0.9% compared to the previous year. Istanbul Airport had hosted 25% of the total passengers, with 52.6 million air passengers.
