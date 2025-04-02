The number of passengers traveling through airports in Istanbul surged by 5% year-over-year in the first two months of this year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Istanbul Airport served nearly 12.13 million passengers in January and February, including 2.32 million domestic travelers and 9.81 million international passengers, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI).

That marked a year-over-year increase of 289,133 passengers – a 2.4% growth compared to the same period last year, when the airport served 11.84 million passengers.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport hosted 6.89 million passengers during the same period. Of these, 2.86 million traveled domestically, while just over 4 million were international passengers.

That indicated a 9% increase, with 544,917 more passengers compared to the 6.34 million passengers recorded during the same period in 2024.

Overall, Istanbul airports served 5.18 million domestic and 13.83 million international passengers, a total of over 19 million in January and February.

That compares to 18.18 million passengers recorded in the same period a year ago.

Rising flight operations

Flight operations at the two airports also saw an increase.

The data showed a total of 79,745 flights were operated at Istanbul Airport, including 16,618 domestic and 63,127 international flights.

It marked an increase of 666 flights compared to 79,079 flights in the same period last year.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 39,983 flights were carried out in the same period, with 16,283 domestic and 23,700 international flights.

It noted a 6% growth, with 2,094 more flights compared to 37,889 flights a year ago.