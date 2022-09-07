Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin suggested Russia and the developing world had been “cheated” by the landmark grain deal designed to alleviate a looming food crisis, saying Ukrainian grain exports were not going to the world’s poorest countries as originally intended.

Putin warned of a global food crisis if the situation was not addressed, saying he would contact Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who helped broker the deal to unlock exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, to discuss possible restrictions regarding which countries can receive the shipments.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded in late February.

Exports of grain across Black Sea ports resumed after Kyiv and Moscow inked a deal in July with the United Nations and Türkiye, acting as guarantors.

Putin said Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine could export its grain but that problems on the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming.

Putin said Russia had signed the deal in July, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, on the understanding it would help alleviate surging food prices in the developing world, but instead, it was rich Western countries that were taking advantage of the deal.

“We did everything to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported ... we did it together with Türkiye,” Putin said.

“If we exclude Türkiye as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries but to European Union countries,” he stressed.

Putin said only two of 87 ships carrying 60,000 tons of products went to poor countries, as he stressed that European countries “acted as colonialists in recent decades and centuries” and “they continue to act so today.”

“Once again, developing countries have simply been deceived and continue to be deceived. It is obvious that with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only increase ... which can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

Ukraine’s agriculture minister said on Wednesday it was not aware of any formal steps taken by Russia to amend the terms of the grain deal, which remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the six-month conflict.

Several top Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have said over the last 24 hours that Moscow is not happy with the terms of the deal and that the West is not fulfilling its obligations.

Moscow maintains it was promised the removal of some logistical sanctions, which it says disrupt its own exports of agricultural products and fertilizers, in exchange for easing the military blockade on Ukraine’s southern ports to allow food cargo to leave its ports. Lavrov said on Tuesday he had seen no steps by the West to ease the situation.

Putin also said some restrictions on Russia’s fertilizer exports had been eased, but “clever sanctions” were still complicating Russian trade.

“There are no direct sanctions against products, but there are restrictions related to logistics, freight, payments and insurance. Many of these elements of restrictions remain,” Putin said.